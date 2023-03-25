At US$14.23, Is It Time To Put Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) On Your Watch List?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$17.11 and falling to the lows of US$13.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current trading price of US$14.23 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Worth?

Great news for investors – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $21.98, but it is currently trading at US$14.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Hewlett Packard Enterprise?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HPE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HPE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HPE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

