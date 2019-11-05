At US$145, Is It Time To Put Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) On Your Watch List?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NASDAQGS, with a relatively tight range of US$132 to US$145. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microsoft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Microsoft worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 29%, trading at US$145 compared to my intrinsic value of $111.68. This means that the opportunity to buy Microsoft at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Microsoft’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Microsoft look like?

NasdaqGS:MSFT Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Microsoft. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MSFT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MSFT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSFT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MSFT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Microsoft. You can find everything you need to know about Microsoft in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Microsoft, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

