At US$145, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$174 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$132. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NIKE's current trading price of US$145 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NIKE’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for NIKE

What's the opportunity in NIKE?

NIKE appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that NIKE’s ratio of 37.8x is above its peer average of 18.57x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Luxury industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that NIKE’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of NIKE look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. NIKE's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NKE’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NKE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NKE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NKE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for NIKE and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in NIKE, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nike founder Knight announces company to help UO athletes with endorsement deals

    Nike co-founder Phil Knight's new company will help University of Oregon athletes find endorsement opportunities under new rules that allow student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Division Street Inc. "will supercharge name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities for University of Oregon athletes," according to a news release. "The company seeks to help student-athletes create and monetize their brands in a way that enables them to focus on the two most important parts of their collegiate journey — academics and sport."

  • Why Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Could Be Worth Watching

    While Lawson Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAWS ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant...

  • Should You Think About Buying Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Now?

    While Tutor Perini Corporation ( NYSE:TPC ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot...

  • Is Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Worth US$109 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ross Stores, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROST ) by taking the...

  • Cathie Wood Flagship Sees Highest Quarterly Outflow on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- With markets becoming increasingly risk averse, one of the first places investors are turning their back on is high growth tech stocks.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonCathie Wood’s flagship, th

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • How Google (Alphabet) Makes Money

    Google (Alphabet) makes money through advertising, fees, and subscriptions to Google Search, YouTube, Google Cloud, and other services as well as licensing of the Android operating system.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • 'India is booming – our top stock is up 10 times'

    Earlier this year the world was shocked by appalling scenes of Indians fighting for oxygen canisters as coronavirus savaged the country.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar-store chain that stuck to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The legalization of marijuana in the U.S. could set off one of the biggest growth trends in history. Fast-growing small cap Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) is an example of a marijuana stock that's been unfairly beaten down because it's choosing to invest in growing to scale quickly. The multistate operator (MSO) has 99 dispensaries in 17 states, with 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities operating alongside its wholesale distribution business in 13 markets.