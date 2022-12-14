At US$148, Is Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Lincoln Electric Holdings Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lincoln Electric Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $140.69, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Lincoln Electric Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Lincoln Electric Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Lincoln Electric Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LECO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LECO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Lincoln Electric Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lincoln Electric Holdings, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

