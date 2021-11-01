At US$15.79, Is Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Nature's Sunshine Products’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Nature's Sunshine Products still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.58x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.7x, which means if you buy Nature's Sunshine Products today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Nature's Sunshine Products should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Nature's Sunshine Products’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Nature's Sunshine Products look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Nature's Sunshine Products. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, NATR appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on NATR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NATR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on NATR should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Nature's Sunshine Products and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Nature's Sunshine Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

