At US$159, Is It Time To Put Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) On Your Watch List?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$191 and falling to the lows of US$149. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Jones Lang LaSalle's current trading price of US$159 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jones Lang LaSalle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Jones Lang LaSalle

What Is Jones Lang LaSalle Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Jones Lang LaSalle’s ratio of 7.63x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Jones Lang LaSalle today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Jones Lang LaSalle’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Jones Lang LaSalle look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Jones Lang LaSalle, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JLL seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on JLL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JLL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on JLL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Jones Lang LaSalle, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here