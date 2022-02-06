At US$17.01, Is It Time To Put The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) On Your Watch List?

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$25.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$15.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gap's current trading price of US$17.01 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gap’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Gap still cheap?

Good news, investors! Gap is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $27.62, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gap’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Gap look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Gap's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GPS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GPS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Gap, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Gap you should be mindful of and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in Gap, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

