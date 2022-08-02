At US$17.27, Is It Time To Put NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) On Your Watch List?

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$20.73 and falling to the lows of US$16.28. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NextGen Healthcare's current trading price of US$17.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NextGen Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In NextGen Healthcare?

Good news, investors! NextGen Healthcare is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $28.67, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because NextGen Healthcare’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from NextGen Healthcare?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.6% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for NextGen Healthcare.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since NXGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXGN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NXGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

