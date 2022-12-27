At US$177, Is It Time To Put United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine United Parcel Service’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In United Parcel Service?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy United Parcel Service today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $175.06, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that United Parcel Service’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from United Parcel Service?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for United Parcel Service, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UPS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UPS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that United Parcel Service is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

