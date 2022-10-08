At US$189, Is It Time To Put Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$242 and falling to the lows of US$186. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Intuitive Surgical's current trading price of US$189 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Intuitive Surgical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Intuitive Surgical Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Intuitive Surgical is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $279.12, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Intuitive Surgical’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Intuitive Surgical look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Intuitive Surgical's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 61%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ISRG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ISRG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ISRG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Intuitive Surgical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

