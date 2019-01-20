At US$19.83, Is It Time To Put PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) On Your Watch List?

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NasdaqGM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at PCM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is PCM worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.88x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.25x, which means if you buy PCM today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe PCM should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, it seems like PCM’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of PCM look like?

NasdaqGM:PCMI Future Profit January 20th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, PCM’s earnings are expected to increase by 85%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PCMI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PCMI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PCMI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PCMI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

