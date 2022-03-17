At US$191, Is It Time To Put Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) On Your Watch List?

While Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Murphy USA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Murphy USA still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Murphy USA seems to be fairly priced at around 9.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Murphy USA today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $211.10, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Murphy USA’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Murphy USA look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Murphy USA, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, MUSA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MUSA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MUSA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Murphy USA (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

