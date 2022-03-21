At US$2.25, Is It Time To Put trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) On Your Watch List?

While trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine trivago’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is trivago worth?

trivago is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that trivago’s ratio of 68.16x is above its peer average of 27.88x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Interactive Media and Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that trivago’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from trivago?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for trivago. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TRVG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TRVG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TRVG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TRVG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing trivago at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of trivago.

If you are no longer interested in trivago, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

