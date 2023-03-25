At US$20.54, Is It Time To Put Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) On Your Watch List?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$25.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$18.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Topgolf Callaway Brands' current trading price of US$20.54 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Topgolf Callaway Brands Still Cheap?

Topgolf Callaway Brands appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Topgolf Callaway Brands’s ratio of 24.1x is above its peer average of 10.14x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Leisure industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Topgolf Callaway Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Topgolf Callaway Brands look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Topgolf Callaway Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MODG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MODG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MODG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MODG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Topgolf Callaway Brands has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

