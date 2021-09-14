At US$20.80, Is It Time To Put Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Magic Software Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Magic Software Enterprises worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Magic Software Enterprises today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $20.17, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Magic Software Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Magic Software Enterprises look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Magic Software Enterprises. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MGIC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGIC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Magic Software Enterprises, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Magic Software Enterprises and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Magic Software Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

