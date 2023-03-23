At US$20.86, Is Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$24.34 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$18.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dropbox's current trading price of US$20.86 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dropbox’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Dropbox Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Dropbox is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dropbox’s ratio of 13.49x is below its peer average of 41.81x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, Dropbox’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Dropbox?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Dropbox. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DBX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DBX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DBX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dropbox (2 are significant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Dropbox, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

