At US$200, Is It Time To Put Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$251 and falling to the lows of US$200. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Charles River Laboratories International's current trading price of US$200 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Charles River Laboratories International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Charles River Laboratories International Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Charles River Laboratories International is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $289.41, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Charles River Laboratories International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Charles River Laboratories International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Charles River Laboratories International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Charles River Laboratories International and we think they deserve your attention.

