At US$201, Is UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Worth Looking At Closely?

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$205 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$184. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UniFirst's current trading price of US$201 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UniFirst’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In UniFirst?

Great news for investors – UniFirst is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $318.66, but it is currently trading at US$201 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that UniFirst’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of UniFirst look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. UniFirst's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since UNF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNF for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UNF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that UniFirst has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

