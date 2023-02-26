At US$202, Is Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$222 and falling to the lows of US$199. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lowe's Companies' current trading price of US$202 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lowe's Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Lowe's Companies?

Good news, investors! Lowe's Companies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $269.72, but it is currently trading at US$202 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Lowe's Companies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Lowe's Companies generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lowe's Companies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LOW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LOW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Lowe's Companies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lowe's Companies you should be mindful of and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in Lowe's Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

