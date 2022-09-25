At US$204, Is Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Worth Looking At Closely?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$242 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$204. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Union Pacific's current trading price of US$204 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Union Pacific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Union Pacific?

Good news, investors! Union Pacific is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $309.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Union Pacific’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Union Pacific?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Union Pacific. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since UNP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UNP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Union Pacific.

If you are no longer interested in Union Pacific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

