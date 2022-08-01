At US$21.84, Is It Time To Put Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) On Your Watch List?

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Sinclair Broadcast Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Sinclair Broadcast Group?

Good news, investors! Sinclair Broadcast Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sinclair Broadcast Group’s ratio of 0.7x is below its peer average of 12.62x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sinclair Broadcast Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sinclair Broadcast Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SBGI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SBGI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SBGI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Sinclair Broadcast Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

