A US$210m market cap addition is just what Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$518k

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 4.5%, resulting in a US$210m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$518k worth of stock is now worth US$555k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director John Forsyth bought US$518k worth of shares at a price of US$79.71 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$85.32 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. John Forsyth was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Cirrus Logic

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cirrus Logic insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cirrus Logic insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cirrus Logic insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cirrus Logic you should know about.

