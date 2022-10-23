At US$217, Is Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$246 and falling to the lows of US$203. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nordson's current trading price of US$217 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nordson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Nordson Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Nordson is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $339.83, but it is currently trading at US$217 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Nordson’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Nordson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nordson. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NDSN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDSN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NDSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Nordson mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

