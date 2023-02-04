At US$218, Is FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on FLEETCOR Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is FLEETCOR Technologies Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! FLEETCOR Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $279.52, but it is currently trading at US$218 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, FLEETCOR Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will FLEETCOR Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. FLEETCOR Technologies' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for FLEETCOR Technologies and you'll want to know about this.

