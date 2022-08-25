At US$23.23, Is It Time To Put Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) On Your Watch List?

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$28.69 and falling to the lows of US$23.23. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Electronics' current trading price of US$23.23 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Universal Electronics?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 12.41% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Universal Electronics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $20.66, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Universal Electronics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Universal Electronics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 3.1% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Universal Electronics.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UEIC’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UEIC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

