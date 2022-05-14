US$25.00: That's What Analysts Think ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

As you might know, ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$48m beating forecasts by 3.4%. Statutory losses of US$0.20 per share were 3.4% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ForgeRock after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for ForgeRock

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering ForgeRock are now predicting revenues of US$213.8m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.74. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$213.9m and losses of US$0.58 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a massive increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$25.00per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic ForgeRock analyst has a price target of US$36.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that ForgeRock's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 22% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 31% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that ForgeRock is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ForgeRock's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ForgeRock analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ForgeRock that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

