At US$25.62, Is Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), which is in the telecom business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Zayo Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Zayo Group Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22.08%, trading at US$25.62 compared to my intrinsic value of $20.99. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Zayo Group Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Zayo Group Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Zayo Group Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 93%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ZAYO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ZAYO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZAYO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ZAYO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Zayo Group Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Zayo Group Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Zayo Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

