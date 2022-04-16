At US$261, Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine HCA Healthcare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in HCA Healthcare?

Good news, investors! HCA Healthcare is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HCA Healthcare’s ratio of 11.33x is below its peer average of 20.76x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. However, given that HCA Healthcare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of HCA Healthcare look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of HCA Healthcare, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -8.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although HCA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HCA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HCA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for HCA Healthcare and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in HCA Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

