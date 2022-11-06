At US$261, Is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Netflix’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Netflix

What's The Opportunity In Netflix?

Great news for investors – Netflix is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $353.19, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Netflix’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Netflix?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Netflix's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NFLX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFLX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NFLX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Netflix, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Are Investors Undervaluing InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) By 41%?

    Does the November share price for InterDigital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDCC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Investing in Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) five years ago would have delivered you a 72% gain

    While Marten Transport, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MRTN ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Duluth Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLTH) Returns On Capital

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Steroids during surgery may not be helpful for infants having heart bypass

    Research Highlights: A multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial with 1,200 infants (younger than age 1) found that administering steroids during heart surgery did not improve post-operative outcomes compared to placebo, and ...

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • 15 Biggest Israeli Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Israeli companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Israeli companies. Israel’s economy is a developed free-market economy. Earlier on, Israel’s economy was mostly controlled by the state and established on social […]

  • Impressive Arsenal beats Chelsea to regain top spot

    Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought win at London rivals Chelsea.

  • 15 Largest Law Firms in the World by Headcount

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest law firms in the world by headcount. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest law firms in the world by headcount. If you have seen Suits or any of the other myriad legal shows, law, […]

  • NFL Week 9 scores, schedule, odds, TV info: Eagles remain undefeated; Jets look to upset Bills

    The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals headline a crucial slate of games across the NFL this week.

  • Italy allows children and sick off migrant ship

    STORY: Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week waiting for permission from the new rightist government in Rome to dock.On Friday (November 5) Italy's Interior Minister said German-flagged Humanity 1 ship with 179 people aboard would be allowed to disembark minors and people with health issues, adding the boat and the rest of those onboard would then be sent out of territorial waters.After an inspection carried out by the authorities, 144 migrants, mainly minors, were allowed to leave Humanity 1 ship while some 35 adults judged to be in good health conditions could not disembark, the German NGO said in an emailed message."Our job is always the same, namely to be close to these people and their needs. We immediately give them some hot tea as the temperatures are low," said Italian Red Cross official Stefano Principato.It is not clear at the moment whether the ship will be asked to leave the port, the German NGO said, adding an order to leave Catania would breach international rules.

  • Midterm election races will determine who controls the Senate: Here are 8 to watch

    A handful of Senate races will determine which party holds the majority. Here are the eight races to watch as the midterms quickly approach.

  • ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Falls Into Chaos Over Missing Food Mystery

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s clear that on this season of The Great British Baking Show, the technical challenge is cursed. After terrible tacos, totally misconstrued s’mores, and a bonkers lemon meringue pie challenge, this week’s challenge involves a whole mystery. One of Janusz’s spring rolls disappears completely before he can deliver his bake to the judges, and fans need answers: Where did the spring roll go?Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Great British Baki

  • Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums. Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty of, in their words, undervalued stocks that are primed for

  • 7 Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Market Blasts Higher in 2023

    A number of catastrophic headwinds imposed significant volatility, especially for popular tech stocks to buy. Primarily, the dovish monetary policies of the past came to roost this year, sending inflation skyrocketing. Now, the Federal Reserve must unwind prior excesses, resulting in a decline in money stock. Depending on how far the central bank wants to go, the environment moving forward could be deflationary in nature. Because many tech stocks to buy receive support from dovish policies, a ha

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Investors will be mindful of the things they're thankful for this month -- perhaps two of Cathie Wood's stocks should make the list.

  • Fed warns of ‘low’ market liquidity in $24 trillion Treasury market, in latest financial stability report

    The Federal Reserve is confirming what many investors were saying for months: the $24 trillion Treasury market is experiencing historically low levels of market liquidity. So are other 'key asset' markets.

  • Hurry! 7 Pitiful Stocks to Sell Before 2022 Ends

    When it comes to certain stocks to sell, being overly optimistic can become a liability. No, this is not a popular topic by any means, usually arousing anger among the investing faithful. However, everyone must realize that when it comes to money, it’s best to look out for number one. And if that means dumping shares, so be it. To lessen the possible guilt associated with targeting stocks to sell, the matter has been forced out of our hands. With the Federal Reserve committed to its hawkish mone

  • 3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

    Companies in the Dividend King club carry well-established and successful business operations, clearly displayed by their commendable commitment to shareholders over decades of increased dividend payouts.

  • Lincoln Financial loses a third of its stock value in one day after $2.6B loss

    “A catastrophe (and not the natural kind),” Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients describing Lincoln Financial’s earnings report.

  • Albertsons won’t pay $4 billion in dividends on Monday after all. What just happened

    Albertsons will now have to wait to make its $4 billion payment to shareholders, which was initially scheduled for Nov. 7.