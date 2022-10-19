At US$27.70, Is BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at BJ's Restaurants’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In BJ's Restaurants?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy BJ's Restaurants today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $29.15, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because BJ's Restaurants’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from BJ's Restaurants?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for BJ's Restaurants. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BJRI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BJRI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

