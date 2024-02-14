US 290 closed in both directions at Oak Hill due to fatal pedestrian accident

All lanes of US 290, between the intersections at William Cannon Drive and Texas 71, are closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to the Austin Police Department's post on X. Westbound traffic is being diverted to northbound Patton Ranch Road and eastbound traffic has been diverted to southbound William Cannon Drive, per TxDOT.

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 2:32 a.m., after a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Austin-Travis County EMS rendered first aid to the unidentified pedestrian, but the individual was declared dead at the scene, according to their social media post. It was not immediately clear if the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Austin police and EMS could not be reached for comments.

