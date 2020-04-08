At US$3.69, Is Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT), which is in the logistics business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AMEX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Radiant Logistics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Radiant Logistics

Is Radiant Logistics still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Radiant Logistics’s ratio of 13.86x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.18x, which means if you buy Radiant Logistics today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Radiant Logistics should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Radiant Logistics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Radiant Logistics look like?

AMEX:RLGT Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Radiant Logistics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RLGT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RLGT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RLGT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RLGT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Radiant Logistics. You can find everything you need to know about Radiant Logistics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Radiant Logistics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.