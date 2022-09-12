At US$33.97, Is IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

While IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at IRadimed’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is IRadimed Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that IRadimed’s ratio of 35x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 34.77x, which means if you buy IRadimed today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that IRadimed should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that IRadimed’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will IRadimed generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of IRadimed, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for IRadimed, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IRMD’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IRMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IRMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

