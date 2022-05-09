Police: 1 dead after shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside Sunday

A woman is dead after a shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of the U.S. 35 eastbound ramp to Woodman Drive on reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The victim of the shooting, who has not been identified, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in the vehicle she was shot in, according to dispatch records. The victim later died from her injuries at the hospital, dispatch records show.

The woman’s name, as well as preliminary cause and manner of death, have not been released pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Woodman Drive Exit of US-35 Eastbound was closed until around 4 p.m. Sunday while investigated the shooting.

>> At least 1 medical helicopter called to crash on SR-177 in Preble Co.

Riverside Police Department said more information will be released on Monday.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.



