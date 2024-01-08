US 35 shut down due to heavy police presence in Dayton

WHIO Staff
·1 min read
4

A large police response is currently reported on US 35 in Dayton.

News Center 7 has a team of reporters working this story. LIVE updates coming on News Center 7 at noon and on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

>> PHOTOS: Large police response outside MVH after west Dayton incident

US 35 is shut down in both directions between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for police activity, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

A person who identified themself as a witness called News Center 7 to report seeing a police officer loaded into a different cruiser and taken away from the scene.

A large police presence is also reported at Miami Valley Hospital.

>> ‘Kind of shocked;’ Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting happens in ‘quiet’ community

A separate investigation involving Trotwood police is underway on Voyager Boulevard after a reported felonious assault.

A Trotwood police sergeant on scene told News Center 7 that a man ran over a woman, and while police and medics were responding, the suspect drove by in a truck and pointed a gun at them. This prompted a police pursuit.

We are working to learn if the two incidents are related.

US 35 will be shut down for multiple hours, the police department said.

Recommended Stories