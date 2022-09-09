At US$39.32, Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Worth Looking At Closely?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.83 and falling to the lows of US$39.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nu Skin Enterprises' current trading price of US$39.32 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nu Skin Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Nu Skin Enterprises Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Nu Skin Enterprises’s ratio of 17.46x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Nu Skin Enterprises today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Nu Skin Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Nu Skin Enterprises look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Nu Skin Enterprises' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 96%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NUS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NUS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NUS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NUS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Nu Skin Enterprises as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Nu Skin Enterprises and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Nu Skin Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

