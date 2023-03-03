At US$39.77, Is Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.98 and falling to the lows of US$39.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bath & Body Works' current trading price of US$39.77 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bath & Body Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Bath & Body Works

Is Bath & Body Works Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Bath & Body Works is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $61.34, but it is currently trading at US$39.77 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Bath & Body Works’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Bath & Body Works look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bath & Body Works. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BBWI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBWI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BBWI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bath & Body Works you should be mindful of and 1 of them is concerning.

If you are no longer interested in Bath & Body Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

