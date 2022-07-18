At US$4.83, Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$6.57 and falling to the lows of US$4.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's current trading price of US$4.83 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s ratio of 12.68x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.94x, which means if you buy Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LOMA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LOMA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LOMA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for LOMA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima.

