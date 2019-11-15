At US$42.31, Is Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM), which is in the auto components business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentherm’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Gentherm worth?

According to my valuation model, Gentherm seems to be fairly priced at around 11.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Gentherm today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $38.12, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gentherm’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gentherm look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Gentherm. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? THRM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THRM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Gentherm.

