At US$42.56, Is Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Worth Looking At Closely?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Travel + Leisure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Travel + Leisure?

Great news for investors – Travel + Leisure is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $61.57, but it is currently trading at US$42.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Travel + Leisure’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Travel + Leisure generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Travel + Leisure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TNL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Travel + Leisure you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

