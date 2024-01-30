US 49 closed at I59 after truck hits overpass in Hattiesburg for 2nd time in 9 months

The overpass of Interstate 59 at U.S. 49 was damaged Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss., when a truck carrying a backhoe hit the structure.

The Interstate 59 overpass at U.S. 49 was struck by a truck hauling a backhoe at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Hattiesburg police spokesperson reported.

All southbound traffic in the area is closed until the Mississippi Department of Transportation can inspect the damage.

The overpass has been damaged several times over the last 10 years, most recently in April, forcing lane closures for about three months while repairs were made.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Truck hits I59 overpass at US 49 second time in less than a year