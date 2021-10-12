At US$493, Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$591 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$493. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zebra Technologies' current trading price of US$493 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zebra Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Zebra Technologies

What is Zebra Technologies worth?

According to my valuation model, Zebra Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 11.56% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Zebra Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $442.01, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Zebra Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Zebra Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Zebra Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ZBRA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZBRA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Zebra Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Zebra Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Zebra Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.