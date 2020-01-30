US$51.67 - That's What Analysts Think Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Is Worth After These Results

Last week, you might have seen that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.1% to US$47.12 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$199m and statutory earnings per share of US$3.96 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Washington Trust Bancorp is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see analysts' latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Washington Trust Bancorp's five analysts is for revenues of US$203.9m in 2020, which would reflect an okay 2.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 4.5% to US$3.80 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$200.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.86 in 2020. So it's pretty clear that, although analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 7.6% to US$51.67 despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that analysts are reflecting the predictability of Washington Trust Bancorp's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target just an average of individual analyst targets, so - considering that the price target changed, it would be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Washington Trust Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$53.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

It can be useful to take a broader overview by seeing how analyst forecasts compare, both to the Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same market. We would highlight that Washington Trust Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.5% increase next year well below the historical 5.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, analysts still expect the wider market to grow faster than Washington Trust Bancorp.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from these results is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although analyst forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.