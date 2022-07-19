At US$54.03, Is Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$59.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$50.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mueller Industries' current trading price of US$54.03 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mueller Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Mueller Industries still cheap?

Great news for investors – Mueller Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mueller Industries’s ratio of 5.45x is below its peer average of 20.95x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, Mueller Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Mueller Industries generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 0.1% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Mueller Industries.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MLI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MLI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MLI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Mueller Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mueller Industries, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

