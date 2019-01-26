At US$54.58, Is It Time To Put Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) On Your Watch List?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $63.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $50.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Merit Medical Systems’s current trading price of $54.58 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Merit Medical Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Merit Medical Systems worth?

Merit Medical Systems is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 70.41x is currently well-above the industry average of 47.32x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Merit Medical Systems’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Merit Medical Systems generate?

NASDAQGS:MMSI Future Profit January 26th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Merit Medical Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MMSI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MMSI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMSI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MMSI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

