At US$59.30, Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Louisiana-Pacific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Louisiana-Pacific Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Louisiana-Pacific’s ratio of 3.26x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 3.55x, which means if you buy Louisiana-Pacific today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Louisiana-Pacific should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Louisiana-Pacific’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Louisiana-Pacific look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Louisiana-Pacific, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LPX seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LPX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LPX for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on LPX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Louisiana-Pacific and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Louisiana-Pacific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

