At US$59.66, Is It Time To Put DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) On Your Watch List?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), which is in the healthcare business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine DaVita’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is DaVita still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy DaVita today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $61.85, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because DaVita’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from DaVita?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DaVita. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DVA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DVA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

