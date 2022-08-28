At US$6.40, Is It Time To Put Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) On Your Watch List?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$9.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$6.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Himax Technologies' current trading price of US$6.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Himax Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Himax Technologies Worth?

Good news, investors! Himax Technologies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.49x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.36x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Himax Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Himax Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Himax Technologies, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HIMX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HIMX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HIMX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Himax Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Himax Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

