US$6.75: That's What Analysts Think Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$20m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.27, some 13% larger than the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Butterfly Network's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$92.0m in 2023. This would be a major 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.83. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$112.5m and losses of US$0.95 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target fell 18% to US$6.75, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Butterfly Network's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 30% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Butterfly Network's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Butterfly Network's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Butterfly Network's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

