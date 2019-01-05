At US$63.70, Is It Time To Put Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) On Your Watch List?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NasdaqGS over the last few months, increasing to $77.28 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $60.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cognizant Technology Solutions’s current trading price of $63.7 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cognizant Technology Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cognizant Technology Solutions still cheap?

Good news, investors! Cognizant Technology Solutions is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $82.06, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Cognizant Technology Solutions generate?

NasdaqGS:CTSH Future Profit January 5th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CTSH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTSH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CTSH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Cognizant Technology Solutions.

